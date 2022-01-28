$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
- Listing ID: 8257908
- VIN: 3FA6P0H78FR121395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,478 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2015 Fusion, SE, 2.5L 4cyl engine, White, Black Cloth seats, SE tech package, Heated front seats, Remote start, rear backup camera, sync, power windows power locks
br/> SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
