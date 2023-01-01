$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit
250
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,100
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ford Transit 3/4 ton v6 gas. Full of shelves. Extremely great condition. New tires all around meticulously maintained. No rust anywhere always oil sprayed.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
