<div>ford Transit 3/4 ton v6 gas. Full of shelves. Extremely great condition. New tires all around meticulously maintained. No rust anywhere always oil sprayed.</div>

2015 Ford Transit

190,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ford Transit 3/4 ton v6 gas. Full of shelves. Extremely great condition. New tires all around meticulously maintained. No rust anywhere always oil sprayed.

