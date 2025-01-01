$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit 250
XLT
2015 Ford Transit 250
XLT
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Used
303,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Mileage 303,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Transit 250 v6 automatic ,air conditioning.power windows power locks, rubber floor throughout, back up camera, meticulously maintained, no rust anywhere, plus HST
