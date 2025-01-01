Menu
<div>2015 Ford Transit 250 v6 automatic ,air conditioning.power windows power locks, rubber floor throughout, back up camera, meticulously maintained, no rust anywhere, plus HST </div>

303,000 KM

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Used
303,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 303,000 KM

2015 Ford Transit 250 v6 automatic ,air conditioning.power windows power locks, rubber floor throughout, back up camera, meticulously maintained, no rust anywhere, plus HST 

Used 2015 Ford Transit 250 XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Ford Transit 250 XLT 303,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit 250 DIESEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Transit 250 DIESEL 216,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Z 71 for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Z 71 179,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic

