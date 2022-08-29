Menu
2015 Ford Transit 350

303,000 KM

Details Description

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2015 Ford Transit 350

2015 Ford Transit 350

ARMOURED

2015 Ford Transit 350

ARMOURED

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

303,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9196846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 303,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Diesel powered Ford transit 350 dually , Extremely unique XLT features automatic transmission air conditioning fully armored vehicle and bulletproof very well cared for.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

