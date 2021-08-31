Menu
2015 GMC Acadia

175,478 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7762185
  • Stock #: J130060
  • VIN: 1GKKVNED5FJ130060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,478 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2015 GMC Acadia SLE-1 Awd, V6 3.6L, Black, Base unit, Backup Cam, Power window, Power lock and more. Please call for more details


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

