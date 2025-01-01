$89,950+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$89,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle both city streets and weekend getaways? Check out this Silver 2015 GMC Terrain SLT, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV is ready to provide you with years of comfortable and dependable driving. With its practical design and spacious interior, the Terrain SLT is perfect for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that's as functional as it is attractive. This model has a reliable 4-cylinder engine, is Front Wheel Drive and comes with an automatic transmission making for a smooth and easy driving experience. With 200,000km on the odometer, this Terrain has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with you!
The 2015 GMC Terrain SLT at Five Star Auto comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here's a peek at what awaits:
- Premium Interior: Sink into the comfort of the Gray interior, offering a refined and inviting atmosphere for both driver and passengers.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy the efficiency of the 4-cylinder engine, helping you save on fuel costs without compromising on power.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze.
- Versatile Body Style: With its SUV/Crossover body style, the Terrain SLT offers ample cargo space and passenger room, ideal for any lifestyle.
- Sleek Exterior: The timeless Silver exterior adds a touch of sophistication and style to your daily commute.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196