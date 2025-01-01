Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle both city streets and weekend getaways? Check out this Silver 2015 GMC Terrain SLT, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV is ready to provide you with years of comfortable and dependable driving. With its practical design and spacious interior, the Terrain SLT is perfect for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle thats as functional as it is attractive. This model has a reliable 4-cylinder engine, is Front Wheel Drive and comes with an automatic transmission making for a smooth and easy driving experience. With 200,000km on the odometer, this Terrain has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with you!

The 2015 GMC Terrain SLT at Five Star Auto comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Heres a peek at what awaits:

Premium Interior: Sink into the comfort of the Gray interior, offering a refined and inviting atmosphere for both driver and passengers.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy the efficiency of the 4-cylinder engine, helping you save on fuel costs without compromising on power.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze.
Versatile Body Style: With its SUV/Crossover body style, the Terrain SLT offers ample cargo space and passenger room, ideal for any lifestyle.
Sleek Exterior: The timeless Silver exterior adds a touch of sophistication and style to your daily commute.

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKALSEK1F6365261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle both city streets and weekend getaways? Check out this Silver 2015 GMC Terrain SLT, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV is ready to provide you with years of comfortable and dependable driving. With its practical design and spacious interior, the Terrain SLT is perfect for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that's as functional as it is attractive. This model has a reliable 4-cylinder engine, is Front Wheel Drive and comes with an automatic transmission making for a smooth and easy driving experience. With 200,000km on the odometer, this Terrain has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with you!

The 2015 GMC Terrain SLT at Five Star Auto comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here's a peek at what awaits:

  • Premium Interior: Sink into the comfort of the Gray interior, offering a refined and inviting atmosphere for both driver and passengers.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy the efficiency of the 4-cylinder engine, helping you save on fuel costs without compromising on power.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze.
  • Versatile Body Style: With its SUV/Crossover body style, the Terrain SLT offers ample cargo space and passenger room, ideal for any lifestyle.
  • Sleek Exterior: The timeless Silver exterior adds a touch of sophistication and style to your daily commute.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
