2015 Honda Civic

65,707 KM

Details Description

$14,596

+ tax & licensing
$14,596

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Honda

519-753-3168

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX 4dr FWD Sedan

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX 4dr FWD Sedan

Location

Brantford Honda

378 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-753-3168

$14,596

+ taxes & licensing

65,707KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5596311
  • Stock #: UH9568
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F50FH049983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH9568
  • Mileage 65,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Brantford Honda! We’re pleased you’re interested in doing business with us, and we promise that our team will provide an unmatched experience for: Sales, Service, & Parts.

Since Brantford Honda first began doing business in 1975, we’ve earned and kept a reputation for our customer satisfaction. Our staff take pride that each and every one of our valued customers chooses to deal with us because they know they’ll be treated well, which shows in our expansive network of loyal repeat customers.

Located in Brantford. We are closer than you think – Just south of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo, 20 minutes west of Hamilton and only 60 minutes east of London. Our new car department, located on site, increases the selection of vehicles you can choose from. We encourage you to come in for a test drive of any of our pre-owned or new vehicles today.

Included Honda Certified Powertrain Warranty to 7 years or 160, 000 km! No Hidden Fees, Price is + HST and Licensing Only. We always research our pricing and have invested in VAUTO software that allows us to complete all of the research across markets near and far and compare our product to the competitors’ products. We are then able to quickly identify the transaction price that will allow you the confidence to make your best deal today. We will take your current vehicle on trade and pay off your current loan. Call or email for details. Every vehicle has been thoroughly checked by a Honda Trained Technician. Tires and Brakes will be no less than 50% of their original specification and all maintenance items (oil change etc.) are current for Peace of Mind Driving. The Department of Transportation says a 36 point inspection is enough to ensure a safe vehicle. Not at Brantford Honda! Our vehicles must pass a 100 point inspection and have been meticulously reconditioned inside and out. There are no secrets here, we are happy to let you know about the work we have completed before you take delivery, call or email today! Brantford Honda uses Carfax to search for any accident history, to ensure there are no outstanding loans on our vehicles and to ensure you are getting a 100% Canadian Car! Brantford Honda has been providing the highest level of Customer Satisfaction in Sales, Service, Parts and Accessories for over 44 Years!

For more information:

