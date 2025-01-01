$16,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for tackling Canadian winters? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a 2015 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX-L in a sleek silver exterior with a comfortable black interior. This CR-V is ready for your next adventure and has been well-maintained, showing 190,000km on the odometer. Its proven performance and reputation for dependability make it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone who values a vehicle that can handle anything the road throws their way.
This Honda CR-V is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, providing confident handling in all driving conditions. The EX-L trim offers a range of premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. The CR-V's spacious interior and versatile cargo area provide plenty of room for passengers and gear. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and discover why the Honda CR-V continues to be a favourite amongst Canadian drivers.
Here are five features that make this 2015 Honda CR-V a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter roads and enjoy year-round confidence with this essential feature.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably fits passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and active lifestyles.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Reliable Honda Engineering: Experience the legendary dependability Honda is known for.
- EX-L Trim: Enjoy premium features that elevate your driving experience.
