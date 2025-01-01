Menu
View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2HKRM4H77FH112052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for tackling Canadian winters? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a 2015 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX-L in a sleek silver exterior with a comfortable black interior. This CR-V is ready for your next adventure and has been well-maintained, showing 190,000km on the odometer. Its proven performance and reputation for dependability make it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone who values a vehicle that can handle anything the road throws their way.

This Honda CR-V is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, providing confident handling in all driving conditions. The EX-L trim offers a range of premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. The CR-V's spacious interior and versatile cargo area provide plenty of room for passengers and gear. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and discover why the Honda CR-V continues to be a favourite amongst Canadian drivers.

Here are five features that make this 2015 Honda CR-V a standout:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter roads and enjoy year-round confidence with this essential feature.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortably fits passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and active lifestyles.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Reliable Honda Engineering: Experience the legendary dependability Honda is known for.
  • EX-L Trim: Enjoy premium features that elevate your driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

