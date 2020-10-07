Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

LX *NO ACCIDENTS* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

2015 Honda CR-V

LX *NO ACCIDENTS* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6154770
  VIN: 2HKRM3H39FH001297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC.

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - NO ACCIDENTS - Comes with 2 sets of tires (winter and all season) - Rearview Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth/AUX, Cruise Control and more!

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

