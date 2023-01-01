$17,924+ tax & licensing
$17,924
+ taxes & licensing
Route 24 Auto
519-732-7478
2015 Hyundai Accent
2015 Hyundai Accent
GS 5-Door 6A
Location
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
$17,924
+ taxes & licensing
34,968KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10064577
- Stock #: H231635
- VIN: KMHCT5AE0FU231635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vitamin C Pearl
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H231635
- Mileage 34,968 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8