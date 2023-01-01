Menu
2015 Hyundai Accent

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

2015 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497429
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE4FU869672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER CLEAN car, 1 OWNER, NO accidents. Fully loaded with convience package, heated seats and MORE. Fantastic service history, very well maintained car and it shows with recent tires, brakes and mor. ready to go anywhere.. True GAS SAVER !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

