Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2015 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10497429
- VIN: KMHCT4AE4FU869672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
SUPER CLEAN car, 1 OWNER, NO accidents. Fully loaded with convience package, heated seats and MORE. Fantastic service history, very well maintained car and it shows with recent tires, brakes and mor. ready to go anywhere.. True GAS SAVER !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
