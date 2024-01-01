$7,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this sleek 2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and highway drives alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Accent provides a smooth and effortless ride.
This well-maintained Hyundai has a 165,000km odometer reading, and is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heated mirrors. And for added peace of mind, this Accent comes equipped with a security system, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags.
Here are five features that make this 2015 Hyundai Accent a standout choice:
- Keyless Entry: Unlock the car and start your journey without fumbling for keys.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay clear of fog and ice on those chilly mornings.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly control the windows with the touch of a button.
- Security System: Enjoy added peace of mind with a robust anti-theft system.
- Multiple Airbags: Experience the ultimate in safety with a comprehensive airbag system.
This 2015 Hyundai Accent is waiting for you at Right Choice Auto! Don't miss your chance to own this stylish and reliable compact car.
