<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this sleek 2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and highway drives alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Accent provides a smooth and effortless ride.</p><p>This well-maintained Hyundai has a 165,000km odometer reading, and is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heated mirrors. And for added peace of mind, this Accent comes equipped with a security system, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this 2015 Hyundai Accent a standout choice:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock the car and start your journey without fumbling for keys.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay clear of fog and ice on those chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly control the windows with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Enjoy added peace of mind with a robust anti-theft system.</li><li><strong>Multiple Airbags:</strong> Experience the ultimate in safety with a comprehensive airbag system.</li></ul><p>This 2015 Hyundai Accent is waiting for you at Right Choice Auto! Dont miss your chance to own this stylish and reliable compact car.</p>

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN KMHCT5AE1FU206520

2015 Hyundai Accent