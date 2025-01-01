Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive fuel efficiency, perfect for navigating the city streets or taking a weekend getaway. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and responsive driving experience. This Accent has been well-maintained and has just 165,000km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside and youll find a spacious and comfortable interior with charcoal cloth seats, perfect for long drives. Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. This Accent also comes equipped with a security system, side airbags, and anti-lock brakes, ensuring your safety on the road.</p><p>Here are just five of the features that make this Accent stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Automatic headlights:</strong> Never worry about forgetting to turn your headlights on again!</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Unlock your car with the push of a button, for added convenience.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in the winter with heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power windows:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of easy window operation.</li><li><strong>Anti-lock brakes:</strong> Keep your car in control with advanced braking technology.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish used car. Visit Right Choice Auto today and take this Hyundai Accent for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Hyundai Accent

165,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
12061342

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

