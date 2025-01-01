$7,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive fuel efficiency, perfect for navigating the city streets or taking a weekend getaway. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and responsive driving experience. This Accent has been well-maintained and has just 165,000km on the odometer.
Step inside and you'll find a spacious and comfortable interior with charcoal cloth seats, perfect for long drives. Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. This Accent also comes equipped with a security system, side airbags, and anti-lock brakes, ensuring your safety on the road.
Here are just five of the features that make this Accent stand out:
- Automatic headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn your headlights on again!
- Keyless entry: Unlock your car with the push of a button, for added convenience.
- Heated mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in the winter with heated side mirrors.
- Power windows: Enjoy the convenience of easy window operation.
- Anti-lock brakes: Keep your car in control with advanced braking technology.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish used car. Visit Right Choice Auto today and take this Hyundai Accent for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
