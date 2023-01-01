$8,999+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto
2015 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9471816
- VIN: KMHCT5AE2FU207272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car. Fully loaded with power package, keyless entry and more. 1 OWNERCAR, NO SCCIDENTS, dealer derviced. Very well looked after car with no issues. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimtesd claims. Just a great car, gas saver !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
