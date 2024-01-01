Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean Elantra. 1 OWNER car, no accidents. Loaded with heated seats, bluetooth and so much more. very very well maintained car. Runs and drives like new with recent tires, brakes tune up and so much more. Great car</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!</p>

2015 Hyundai Elantra

160,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8FH572831

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Elantra. 1 OWNER car, no accidents. Loaded with heated seats, bluetooth and so much more. very very well maintained car. Runs and drives like new with recent tires, brakes tune up and so much more. Great car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

