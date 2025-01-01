$9,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Man GLS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek red sedan boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seats, perfect for comfortable daily commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission, giving you the control and engagement you crave. With 120,000km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready to tackle the open road.
But it's not just about performance; this GLS is loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel for the perfect driving position. Stay comfortable with air conditioning, heated mirrors, and a sunroof for those sunny days. And with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, you can drive with confidence knowing you and your passengers are protected.
This 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS is a fantastic combination of affordability, practicality, and modern features. Stop by Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and see for yourself!
Here are 5 of its most sizzle-worthy features:
- Manual Transmission: Experience the pure driving joy of a manual transmission.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe in any weather.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the touch of a button for effortless convenience.
- Traction Control: Drive with confidence knowing you have extra stability in slippery conditions.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
