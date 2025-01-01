Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This well-maintained Elantra boasts a timeless grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a car youll be proud to drive. With a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine and smooth automatic transmission, its an ideal choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with only 110,000 km on the odometer, this Elantra offers plenty of life left.

This 2015 Elantra GL from Right Choice Auto is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. Youll appreciate the responsive handling of the front-wheel drive, making it easy to maneuver in various driving conditions. The Elantras four-door sedan design offers easy access for passengers and plenty of room for cargo.

Here are five key features that make this Elantra stand out:

Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and luggage.
Stylish Design: A modern and attractive sedan that turns heads.
Reliable Performance: Hyundais reputation for dependability shines through.

2015 Hyundai Elantra

110,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

12862793

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE0FH629846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This well-maintained Elantra boasts a timeless grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a car you'll be proud to drive. With a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine and smooth automatic transmission, it's an ideal choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with only 110,000 km on the odometer, this Elantra offers plenty of life left.

This 2015 Elantra GL from Right Choice Auto is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. You'll appreciate the responsive handling of the front-wheel drive, making it easy to maneuver in various driving conditions. The Elantra's four-door sedan design offers easy access for passengers and plenty of room for cargo.

Here are five key features that make this Elantra stand out:

  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and luggage.
  • Stylish Design: A modern and attractive sedan that turns heads.
  • Reliable Performance: Hyundai's reputation for dependability shines through.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

2015 Hyundai Elantra