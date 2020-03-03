463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!
With a smart list of standard features and a smooth effortless driving experience the 2015 Hyundai Elantra is a smart choice. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 119,112 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $70.53 with $0 down for 72 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8