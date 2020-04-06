Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4871994
  • Stock #: 19664R
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH4FU239845
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!

The 2015 Hyundai Elantra has a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA out of a possible five stars. - MotorTrend This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 135,719 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 183,734 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Send A Message