$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,883KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5115458
  • Stock #: 19772R
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH3FU404008
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

An abundance of cargo space and good fuel economy make the Hyundai Elantra an excellent city car. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This low mileage sedan has just 49,883 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

