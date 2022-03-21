$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2015 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8704055
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE5FH565139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
1 Owner car, No accidents. Dealer serviced. Super clean car. Fully loaded. Cold A/C. Runs and drives like NEW !! Great car that has been well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Runs fantastic. NO ISSUES, just a great car that has been very well serviced and cared for. 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.