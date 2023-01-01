Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

49,649 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport LIMITED | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV |1 OWNER

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport LIMITED | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV |1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9540676
  • Stock #: P8856
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA0FG262546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8856
  • Mileage 49,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

