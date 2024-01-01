Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER unit, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! LOADED, heated leather seats, sunroof, blutooth, back up camera and so much more. Fantastic service history, always serviced on time. Recent tires, brakes tune up and so much more. Just in great shape. Very very nice SUV !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1724694627
  2. 1724694632
  3. 1724694639
  4. 1724694645
  5. 1724694649
  6. 1724694654
  7. 1724694658
  8. 1724694663
  9. 1724694669
  10. 1724694673
  11. 1724694683
  12. 1724694689
  13. 1724694695
  14. 1724694702
  15. 1724694710
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB9FG258309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER unit, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! LOADED, heated leather seats, sunroof, blutooth, back up camera and so much more. Fantastic service history, always serviced on time. Recent tires, brakes tune up and so much more. Just in great shape. Very very nice SUV !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Kia Sportage for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Kia Sportage 170,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury 175,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 200,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport