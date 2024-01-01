Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV with luxurious features? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury, available now at Five Star Auto! This gray SUV boasts a comfortable charcoal interior, perfect for families and individuals alike. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Santa Fe Sport delivers a smooth and reliable driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions.</p><p>This well-maintained vehicle has accumulated 188,000km and comes equipped with a comprehensive list of desirable features. Youll appreciate the comfort and convenience of leather seats, heated steering wheel, and power seats. Stay connected with the premium sound system and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof. The Santa Fe Sport also prioritizes safety with features like blind spot monitoring, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are five features to get excited about:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Indulge in comfort and style with premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Warm your hands on chilly mornings, adding a touch of luxury.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the open-air feeling and let in the sunshine.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li></ul><p>Visit Five Star Auto today to experience this exceptional Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for yourself.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12030355

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1734623822
  2. 1734623834
  3. 1734623845
  4. 1734623855
  5. 1734623864
  6. 1734623875
  7. 1734623886
  8. 1734623895
  9. 1734623904
  10. 1734623914
  11. 1734623921
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5xyzudlb0fg257100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV with luxurious features? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury, available now at Five Star Auto! This gray SUV boasts a comfortable charcoal interior, perfect for families and individuals alike. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Santa Fe Sport delivers a smooth and reliable driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions.

This well-maintained vehicle has accumulated 188,000km and comes equipped with a comprehensive list of desirable features. You'll appreciate the comfort and convenience of leather seats, heated steering wheel, and power seats. Stay connected with the premium sound system and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof. The Santa Fe Sport also prioritizes safety with features like blind spot monitoring, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are five features to get excited about:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.
  • Leather Seats: Indulge in comfort and style with premium leather seating.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Warm your hands on chilly mornings, adding a touch of luxury.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling and let in the sunshine.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.

Visit Five Star Auto today to experience this exceptional Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 110,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury 188,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 200,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport