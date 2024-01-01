$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Luxury
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV with luxurious features? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury, available now at Five Star Auto! This gray SUV boasts a comfortable charcoal interior, perfect for families and individuals alike. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Santa Fe Sport delivers a smooth and reliable driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions.
This well-maintained vehicle has accumulated 188,000km and comes equipped with a comprehensive list of desirable features. You'll appreciate the comfort and convenience of leather seats, heated steering wheel, and power seats. Stay connected with the premium sound system and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof. The Santa Fe Sport also prioritizes safety with features like blind spot monitoring, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are five features to get excited about:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.
- Leather Seats: Indulge in comfort and style with premium leather seating.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Warm your hands on chilly mornings, adding a touch of luxury.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling and let in the sunshine.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
Visit Five Star Auto today to experience this exceptional Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for yourself.
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196