2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

160,908 KM

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited w-Saddle Int

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited w-Saddle Int

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,908KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA8FG272015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV that's perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited w-Saddle Int, available at Brant County Ford. This white beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather condition. With its comfortable leather seats, heated steering wheel, and premium sound system, you'll enjoy every mile of your journey. And with features like blind spot monitoring and a security system, you can drive with peace of mind.

This Santa Fe Sport is equipped with all the bells and whistles, including automatic headlights, fog lights, and keyless entry for added convenience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family trips or weekend getaways.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This vehicle has 160,908km on the odometer, and it's ready for its next adventure. Visit Brant County Ford today to take it for a test drive!

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  2. Leather Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort and a premium feel.
  3. Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
  4. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
  5. Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio quality.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport