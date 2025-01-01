$13,598+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited w-Saddle Int
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV that's perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited w-Saddle Int, available at Brant County Ford. This white beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather condition. With its comfortable leather seats, heated steering wheel, and premium sound system, you'll enjoy every mile of your journey. And with features like blind spot monitoring and a security system, you can drive with peace of mind.
This Santa Fe Sport is equipped with all the bells and whistles, including automatic headlights, fog lights, and keyless entry for added convenience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family trips or weekend getaways.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This vehicle has 160,908km on the odometer, and it's ready for its next adventure. Visit Brant County Ford today to take it for a test drive!
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort and a premium feel.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio quality.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices
