$14,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER , NO ACCIDENTS, DEALER SERVICE. SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED!!
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited, available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and responsive handling. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any road conditions year-round.
The luxurious black leather interior provides a comfortable and sophisticated ride for you and your passengers. The spacious cabin features all the modern amenities you could desire, including heated seats, a sunroof, a premium sound system, and a heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort. This Santa Fe Sport is equipped with a host of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, side airbags, and a blind spot monitor, ensuring peace of mind for every journey. With just 155,000 km on the odometer, this Santa Fe Sport is ready for many more adventures.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited:
- All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any terrain with confidence, whether it's snow, rain, or rough roads.
- Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy exhilarating performance and responsiveness with the powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Experience comfort and style with heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the panoramic sunroof.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with the high-quality sound system.
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
