CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER , NO ACCIDENTS, DEALER SERVICE. SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited, available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and responsive handling. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any road conditions year-round.

The luxurious black leather interior provides a comfortable and sophisticated ride for you and your passengers. The spacious cabin features all the modern amenities you could desire, including heated seats, a sunroof, a premium sound system, and a heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort. This Santa Fe Sport is equipped with a host of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, side airbags, and a blind spot monitor, ensuring peace of mind for every journey. With just 155,000 km on the odometer, this Santa Fe Sport is ready for many more adventures.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited:

All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any terrain with confidence, whether its snow, rain, or rough roads.
Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy exhilarating performance and responsiveness with the powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine.
Luxurious Leather Interior: Experience comfort and style with heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel.
Panoramic Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the panoramic sunroof.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with the high-quality sound system.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport