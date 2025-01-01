$14,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a spacious and well-equipped SUV that's perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury, available at Right Choice Auto. This silver beauty features a luxurious black interior and boasts an impressive 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and powerful ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll be able to conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged mountain path.
The Santa Fe XL is loaded with features designed to enhance comfort and convenience, including heated seats and steering wheel, a sunroof, and a premium sound system. This well-maintained vehicle has only 110,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL:
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and sophistication of premium leather upholstery.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and create a bright and airy atmosphere for all your passengers.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added peace of mind thanks to this safety feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
Come visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this remarkable SUV in person!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
