CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a spacious and well-equipped SUV thats perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury, available at Right Choice Auto. This silver beauty features a luxurious black interior and boasts an impressive 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and powerful ride. With its all-wheel drive system, youll be able to conquer any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy winter road or a rugged mountain path.

The Santa Fe XL is loaded with features designed to enhance comfort and convenience, including heated seats and steering wheel, a sunroof, and a premium sound system. This well-maintained vehicle has only 110,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter.

Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL:

All-Wheel Drive: Experience superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters.
Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and sophistication of premium leather upholstery.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and create a bright and airy atmosphere for all your passengers.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added peace of mind thanks to this safety feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.

Come visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this remarkable SUV in person!

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF3FU124352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

