Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a spacious and well-equipped SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury at Right Choice Auto. This silver beauty boasts a powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and a comfortable black leather interior, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs to haul cargo or passengers in style. With just 110,000 km on the odometer, this Santa Fe XL is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This luxurious SUV is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Get a grip on the road with features like all-wheel drive and traction control, and keep your passengers safe with features like a security system and driver and passenger airbags. On those cold winter mornings, stay warm with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors. The Santa Fe XL also boasts a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days when you want to let the fresh air in, and blind spot monitoring to help you stay aware of your surroundings.</p><p>This well-maintained Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury is ready to go. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and experience its comfort, power, and versatility firsthand.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12213447

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1740353164
  2. 1740353167
  3. 1740353171
  4. 1740353176
  5. 1740353181
  6. 1740353186
  7. 1740353191
  8. 1740353196
  9. 1740353201
  10. 1740353206
  11. 1740353212
  12. 1740353217
  13. 1740353222
  14. 1740353227
  15. 1740353233
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF3FU124352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a spacious and well-equipped SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury at Right Choice Auto. This silver beauty boasts a powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and a comfortable black leather interior, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs to haul cargo or passengers in style. With just 110,000 km on the odometer, this Santa Fe XL is ready for many more adventures.

This luxurious SUV is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Get a grip on the road with features like all-wheel drive and traction control, and keep your passengers safe with features like a security system and driver and passenger airbags. On those cold winter mornings, stay warm with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors. The Santa Fe XL also boasts a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days when you want to let the fresh air in, and blind spot monitoring to help you stay aware of your surroundings.

This well-maintained Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury is ready to go. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and experience its comfort, power, and versatility firsthand.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury 110,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt 155,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+ for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+ 165,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL