2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a spacious and well-equipped SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury at Right Choice Auto. This silver beauty boasts a powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and a comfortable black leather interior, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs to haul cargo or passengers in style. With just 110,000 km on the odometer, this Santa Fe XL is ready for many more adventures.
This luxurious SUV is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Get a grip on the road with features like all-wheel drive and traction control, and keep your passengers safe with features like a security system and driver and passenger airbags. On those cold winter mornings, stay warm with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors. The Santa Fe XL also boasts a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days when you want to let the fresh air in, and blind spot monitoring to help you stay aware of your surroundings.
This well-maintained Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury is ready to go. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and experience its comfort, power, and versatility firsthand.
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
