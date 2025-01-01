$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury! This stylish SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior and featuring a comfortable black interior, is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality. With its robust 3.3L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, it's designed to conquer both city streets and rugged terrains with ease. This Santa Fe XL has a comfortable 125,000 km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained, promising many more years of dependable driving.
Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The Santa Fe XL's luxurious interior offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families and those who appreciate versatility. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or simply running errands, this SUV provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. The combination of its powerful engine and advanced all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, offering peace of mind on every journey. Right Choice Auto is proud to offer this exceptional vehicle to you!
Here are five standout features of the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence.
- Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless and smooth driving.
- Luxurious Trim: Enjoy premium comfort and style.
- Reliable Performance: The 3.3L engine provides ample power.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
