Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury! This stylish SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior and featuring a comfortable black interior, is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality. With its robust 3.3L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, its designed to conquer both city streets and rugged terrains with ease. This Santa Fe XL has a comfortable 125,000 km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained, promising many more years of dependable driving.</p><p>Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The Santa Fe XLs luxurious interior offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families and those who appreciate versatility. Whether youre planning a weekend getaway or simply running errands, this SUV provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. The combination of its powerful engine and advanced all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, offering peace of mind on every journey. Right Choice Auto is proud to offer this exceptional vehicle to you!</p><p>Here are five standout features of the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Provides effortless and smooth driving.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Trim:</strong> Enjoy premium comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> The 3.3L engine provides ample power.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12684867

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1750893354552
  2. 1750893355072
  3. 1750893355520
  4. 1750893355987
  5. 1750893356476
  6. 1750893356976
  7. 1750893357486
  8. 1750893357950
  9. 1750893358418
  10. 1750893358891
  11. 1750893359329
  12. 1750893359806
  13. 1750893360267
  14. 1750893360716
  15. 1750893361172
  16. 1750893361618
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF9FU097562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury! This stylish SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior and featuring a comfortable black interior, is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality. With its robust 3.3L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, it's designed to conquer both city streets and rugged terrains with ease. This Santa Fe XL has a comfortable 125,000 km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained, promising many more years of dependable driving.

Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The Santa Fe XL's luxurious interior offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families and those who appreciate versatility. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or simply running errands, this SUV provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. The combination of its powerful engine and advanced all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, offering peace of mind on every journey. Right Choice Auto is proud to offer this exceptional vehicle to you!

Here are five standout features of the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence.
  • Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless and smooth driving.
  • Luxurious Trim: Enjoy premium comfort and style.
  • Reliable Performance: The 3.3L engine provides ample power.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT RS for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT RS 160,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn ECO for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn ECO 84,000 KM $9,299 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 115,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL