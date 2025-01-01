Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER !!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this sleek, black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury! This versatile SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a powerful 3.3L engine and all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating city streets and conquering weekend getaways. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a host of features, the Santa Fe XL offers a premium driving experience for the whole family. This Santa Fe XL has been well-maintained and has 125,000km on the odometer.

Step inside and discover a world of comfort and convenience. The black leather interior provides a sophisticated feel, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless driving. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, this Santa Fe XL promises a smooth and enjoyable ride. The SUVs versatile design offers ample cargo space and passenger room, ensuring everyone travels in comfort.

Here are some of the key features of this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury that are sure to impress:

All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any weather condition with the added traction and stability of the all-wheel-drive system.
Luxurious Interior: Enjoy premium comfort and style with the black leather seating and well-appointed cabin.
Powerful Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and a smooth ride with the robust 3.3L engine.
Spacious Cabin: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and active lifestyles.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

125,000 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury

12699942

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF9FU097562

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

