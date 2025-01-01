$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER !!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this sleek, black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury! This versatile SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a powerful 3.3L engine and all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating city streets and conquering weekend getaways. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a host of features, the Santa Fe XL offers a premium driving experience for the whole family. This Santa Fe XL has been well-maintained and has 125,000km on the odometer.
Step inside and discover a world of comfort and convenience. The black leather interior provides a sophisticated feel, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless driving. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, this Santa Fe XL promises a smooth and enjoyable ride. The SUV's versatile design offers ample cargo space and passenger room, ensuring everyone travels in comfort.
Here are some of the key features of this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury that are sure to impress:
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any weather condition with the added traction and stability of the all-wheel-drive system.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy premium comfort and style with the black leather seating and well-appointed cabin.
- Powerful Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and a smooth ride with the robust 3.3L engine.
- Spacious Cabin: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and active lifestyles.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
