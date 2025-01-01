$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's ready for anything Canada throws your way? Check out this stunning 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL at Right Choice Auto! This versatile SUV is a perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style, making it ideal for families, weekend adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a well-equipped vehicle. With its clean white exterior, sleek design, and luxurious black interior, this Santa Fe XL is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with a reliable 3.3L engine and all-wheel drive, you'll enjoy confident handling in all weather conditions. This Santa Fe XL has 160,000km on the odometer.
This Santa Fe XL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless shifting, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. The all-wheel drive system offers enhanced traction and stability, making it perfect for those snowy winter drives or off-the-beaten-path adventures. This SUV has seating for six passengers, offering flexibility for transporting family and friends.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL truly exceptional:
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium black seating, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the vehicle's advanced AWD system.
- Spacious 6-Passenger Seating: Easily accommodate your family and friends with ample space for everyone to ride comfortably.
- Powerful 3.3L Engine: Experience a responsive and exhilarating driving experience with the Santa Fe's robust engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth ride with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
