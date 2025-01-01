Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV thats ready for anything Canada throws your way? Check out this stunning 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL at Right Choice Auto! This versatile SUV is a perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style, making it ideal for families, weekend adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a well-equipped vehicle. With its clean white exterior, sleek design, and luxurious black interior, this Santa Fe XL is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with a reliable 3.3L engine and all-wheel drive, youll enjoy confident handling in all weather conditions. This Santa Fe XL has 160,000km on the odometer.

This Santa Fe XL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless shifting, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. The all-wheel drive system offers enhanced traction and stability, making it perfect for those snowy winter drives or off-the-beaten-path adventures. This SUV has seating for six passengers, offering flexibility for transporting family and friends.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL truly exceptional:

Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium black seating, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the vehicles advanced AWD system.
Spacious 6-Passenger Seating: Easily accommodate your family and friends with ample space for everyone to ride comfortably.
Powerful 3.3L Engine: Experience a responsive and exhilarating driving experience with the Santa Fes robust engine.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth ride with the convenience of an automatic transmission.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

160,000 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger

12978397

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF8FU101469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL