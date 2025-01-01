$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Get ready to experience the comfort and reliability of a well-maintained sedan with this 2015 Hyundai Sonata GLS. This sleek white beauty with a black interior has been meticulously cared for and boasts an impressive 160,000 km on the odometer. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Sonata is perfect for navigating the city streets or cruising down the highway.
Experience the peace of mind that comes with a reliable vehicle packed with a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like heated mirrors, heated steering wheel, and power windows, all while staying connected with the CD player and cruise control. This Sonata also offers convenient features like keyless entry, power locks, and power mirrors, making every drive a breeze.
Come visit Right Choice Auto today and get behind the wheel of this exceptional 2015 Hyundai Sonata GLS. We're confident you'll be impressed by its performance, features, and overall value.
Here are five of its features with the most sizzle:
- Heated Steering Wheel: Say goodbye to cold hands on chilly mornings.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with increased confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your Sonata with the push of a button.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility, even on frosty days.
- Automatic Headlights: Stay safe with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
