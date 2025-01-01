Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Get ready to experience the comfort and reliability of a well-maintained sedan with this 2015 Hyundai Sonata GLS. This sleek white beauty with a black interior has been meticulously cared for and boasts an impressive 160,000 km on the odometer. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Sonata is perfect for navigating the city streets or cruising down the highway.</p><p>Experience the peace of mind that comes with a reliable vehicle packed with a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like heated mirrors, heated steering wheel, and power windows, all while staying connected with the CD player and cruise control. This Sonata also offers convenient features like keyless entry, power locks, and power mirrors, making every drive a breeze.</p><p>Come visit Right Choice Auto today and get behind the wheel of this exceptional 2015 Hyundai Sonata GLS. Were confident youll be impressed by its performance, features, and overall value.</p><p><strong>Here are five of its features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Say goodbye to cold hands on chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with increased confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your Sonata with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility, even on frosty days.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Stay safe with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Hyundai Sonata

160,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

