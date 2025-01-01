$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2015 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL just waiting for you! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 2.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable ride. This Sonata has been well-maintained and has a proven track record, currently showing 170,000km on the odometer.
This Sonata is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable. The spacious interior provides ample room for both passengers and cargo, while the modern design is sure to turn heads. The Sonata is known for its impressive reliability and offers a comfortable ride. Come down to Right Choice Auto today and take this Sonata for a test drive!
Here are five features of this 2015 Hyundai Sonata that stand out:
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
- Reliable Performance: Hyundai is known for its dependability.
- Modern Design: The Sonata boasts a sleek and stylish design that will turn heads wherever you go.
