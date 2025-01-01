Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2015 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL just waiting for you! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 2.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable ride. This Sonata has been well-maintained and has a proven track record, currently showing 170,000km on the odometer.

This Sonata is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable. The spacious interior provides ample room for both passengers and cargo, while the modern design is sure to turn heads. The Sonata is known for its impressive reliability and offers a comfortable ride. Come down to Right Choice Auto today and take this Sonata for a test drive!

Here are five features of this 2015 Hyundai Sonata that stand out:

Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers.
Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
Reliable Performance: Hyundai is known for its dependability.
Modern Design: The Sonata boasts a sleek and stylish design that will turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle
Location

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2015 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL just waiting for you! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 2.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable ride. This Sonata has been well-maintained and has a proven track record, currently showing 170,000km on the odometer.

This Sonata is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable. The spacious interior provides ample room for both passengers and cargo, while the modern design is sure to turn heads. The Sonata is known for its impressive reliability and offers a comfortable ride. Come down to Right Choice Auto today and take this Sonata for a test drive!

Here are five features of this 2015 Hyundai Sonata that stand out:

  • Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
  • Reliable Performance: Hyundai is known for its dependability.
  • Modern Design: The Sonata boasts a sleek and stylish design that will turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Email Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
