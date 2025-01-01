Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL! This sophisticated four-door sedan is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, offering a smooth ride and a spacious interior. With its classic gray exterior and elegant black interior, this Sonata is sure to turn heads while providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It has 115,000km on the odometer.

This Sonata boasts a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, paired with a responsive automatic transmission, making it ideal for both city commutes and longer highway trips. Whether youre running errands around town or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Sonatas front-wheel drive ensures confident handling and control in various driving conditions. This is a great choice.

Here are five features that make this 2015 Hyundai Sonata stand out:

Fuel Efficiency: Get ready to save money at the pump with the Sonatas impressive fuel economy!
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
Modern Design: Turn heads with the Sonatas stylish and contemporary exterior design, showcasing a sleek and aerodynamic profile.
Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, this Sonata is built to last, providing you with years of worry-free driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF4FH030494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

