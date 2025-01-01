$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL! This sophisticated four-door sedan is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, offering a smooth ride and a spacious interior. With its classic gray exterior and elegant black interior, this Sonata is sure to turn heads while providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It has 115,000km on the odometer.
This Sonata boasts a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, paired with a responsive automatic transmission, making it ideal for both city commutes and longer highway trips. Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Sonata's front-wheel drive ensures confident handling and control in various driving conditions. This is a great choice.
Here are five features that make this 2015 Hyundai Sonata stand out:
- Fuel Efficiency: Get ready to save money at the pump with the Sonata's impressive fuel economy!
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
- Modern Design: Turn heads with the Sonata's stylish and contemporary exterior design, showcasing a sleek and aerodynamic profile.
- Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, this Sonata is built to last, providing you with years of worry-free driving.
