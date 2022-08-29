$17,486+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
$17,486
- Listing ID: 9182767
- Stock #: 255040
- VIN: 5NPE24AF5FH255040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 255040
- Mileage 117,161 KM
Vehicle Description
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES! *** EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE. VEHICLE PRICING, *OPTIONS(INCLUDING STANDARD EQUIPMENT)*, TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS, PHOTOS AND INCENTIVES FOR THE 2015 HYUNDAI SONATA GL MAY NOT MATCH THE EXACT VEHICLE DISPLAYED. PLEASE CONFIRM WITH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION.***
