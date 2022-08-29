Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

117,161 KM

Details Description Features

$17,486

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,486

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

  1. 9182767
  2. 9182767
  3. 9182767
  4. 9182767
  5. 9182767
  6. 9182767
  7. 9182767
  8. 9182767
  9. 9182767
  10. 9182767
  11. 9182767
  12. 9182767
  13. 9182767
  14. 9182767
  15. 9182767
  16. 9182767
  17. 9182767
  18. 9182767
  19. 9182767
  20. 9182767
  21. 9182767
  22. 9182767
  23. 9182767
  24. 9182767
  25. 9182767
  26. 9182767
  27. 9182767
  28. 9182767
  29. 9182767
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,486

+ taxes & licensing

117,161KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9182767
  • Stock #: 255040
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF5FH255040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 255040
  • Mileage 117,161 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES! OUR PRICING IS DONE WITH INTEGRITY, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TURN AROUND WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MAJOR BANKS AND MULTIPLE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS! WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR CLEAN, MEACHANICAL SOUND, PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES ! OUR KEY POLICY - OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY; SECOND SET IS INCLUDED IF GIVEN BY PREVIOUS OWNER. *** EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE. VEHICLE PRICING, *OPTIONS(INCLUDING STANDARD EQUIPMENT)*, TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS, PHOTOS AND INCENTIVES FOR THE 2015 HYUNDAI SONATA GL MAY NOT MATCH THE EXACT VEHICLE DISPLAYED. PLEASE CONFIRM WITH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION.***

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Anti-Theft
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.

2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 117,161 KM
$17,486 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang GT...
 22,100 KM
$50,847 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 150,752 KM
$20,873 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory