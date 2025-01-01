$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR AUTO LIMITED
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! LIMITED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle Canadian winters with ease? Check out this sleek, black 2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto LIMITED, available now at Right Choice Auto! This well-maintained Tucson boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for those long drives, and is powered by a responsive 2.4L engine. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, you'll experience confident handling and control in various driving conditions, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. This Tucson has 190,000 km on the odometer.
The 2015 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED trim is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. This SUV offers a blend of practicality and sophistication, making it a perfect fit for families and individuals alike. This Tucson is ready to go and promises a smooth and enjoyable ride.
Here are some of the standout features that make this Tucson a compelling choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: Experience ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or those needing extra space.
- Luxurious LIMITED Trim: Enjoy the premium features that the LIMITED trim offers, elevating your driving experience.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and efficiency with the 2.4L engine.
