Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle Canadian winters with ease? Check out this sleek, black 2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto LIMITED, available now at Right Choice Auto! This well-maintained Tucson boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for those long drives, and is powered by a responsive 2.4L engine. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, youll experience confident handling and control in various driving conditions, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. This Tucson has 190,000 km on the odometer.

The 2015 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED trim is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. This SUV offers a blend of practicality and sophistication, making it a perfect fit for families and individuals alike. This Tucson is ready to go and promises a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Here are some of the standout features that make this Tucson a compelling choice:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
Spacious Interior: Experience ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or those needing extra space.
Luxurious LIMITED Trim: Enjoy the premium features that the LIMITED trim offers, elevating your driving experience.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and efficiency with the 2.4L engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2015 Hyundai Tucson

190,000 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR AUTO LIMITED

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR AUTO LIMITED

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JUCAG7FU991118

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! LIMITED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle Canadian winters with ease? Check out this sleek, black 2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto LIMITED, available now at Right Choice Auto! This well-maintained Tucson boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for those long drives, and is powered by a responsive 2.4L engine. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, you'll experience confident handling and control in various driving conditions, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. This Tucson has 190,000 km on the odometer.

The 2015 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED trim is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. This SUV offers a blend of practicality and sophistication, making it a perfect fit for families and individuals alike. This Tucson is ready to go and promises a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Here are some of the standout features that make this Tucson a compelling choice:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: Experience ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or those needing extra space.
  • Luxurious LIMITED Trim: Enjoy the premium features that the LIMITED trim offers, elevating your driving experience.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and efficiency with the 2.4L engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

