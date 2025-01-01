Menu
Looking for a reliable and practical SUV? Check out this well-maintained 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL, available now at Five Star Auto! This silver beauty is ready for your next adventure, offering a comfortable and versatile driving experience perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road. With its sleek design and dependable performance, the Tucson GL is an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone seeking a versatile vehicle. This Tucson has 183,000km on the odometer.

Inside, youll find a black interior that provides a modern and inviting atmosphere. The 4-cylinder engine provides excellent fuel efficiency without sacrificing power, while the automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving. As an SUV/Crossover, this Tucson offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for various needs.

Here are some of the standout features:

Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy impressive gas mileage with its 4-cylinder engine, saving you money at the pump.
Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless gear changes for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those needing extra space.
Front-Wheel Drive: Provides great handling and control in various driving conditions.
Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Known for its dependability and longevity, ensuring you can count on this vehicle for years to come.

2015 Hyundai Tucson

183,000 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

12900815

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3AF6FU050124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196

