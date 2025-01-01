$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and practical SUV? Check out this well-maintained 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL, available now at Five Star Auto! This silver beauty is ready for your next adventure, offering a comfortable and versatile driving experience perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road. With its sleek design and dependable performance, the Tucson GL is an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone seeking a versatile vehicle. This Tucson has 183,000km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a black interior that provides a modern and inviting atmosphere. The 4-cylinder engine provides excellent fuel efficiency without sacrificing power, while the automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving. As an SUV/Crossover, this Tucson offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for various needs.
Here are some of the standout features:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy impressive gas mileage with its 4-cylinder engine, saving you money at the pump.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless gear changes for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those needing extra space.
- Front-Wheel Drive: Provides great handling and control in various driving conditions.
- Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Known for its dependability and longevity, ensuring you can count on this vehicle for years to come.
Vehicle Features
