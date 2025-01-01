Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL in pristine white, ready for you to take home. This versatile SUV offers a comfortable black interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 2L engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. This Tucson has proven its reliability over the years, with 135,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>This Hyundai Tucson is built to provide peace of mind and practicality. The All-Wheel Drive system ensures superior grip and control in various road conditions, from snowy highways to gravel backroads. Its the perfect vehicle for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a blend of comfort, space, and dependable performance. Stop by Right Choice Auto today to experience the quality and value this Tucson has to offer.</p><p>Here are five key features that make this 2015 Hyundai Tucson a great choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer winter and enjoy confident handling year-round.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable cabin for passengers and ample cargo space for your gear.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without compromising on performance.</li><li><strong>Reliable Hyundai Build:</strong> Known for its longevity and dependable performance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Hyundai Tucson

135,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

13316729

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JTCAF8FU076479

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$9,999

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Hyundai Tucson