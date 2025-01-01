$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr Auto GL
2015 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL in pristine white, ready for you to take home. This versatile SUV offers a comfortable black interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 2L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. This Tucson has proven its reliability over the years, with 135,000 km on the odometer.
This Hyundai Tucson is built to provide peace of mind and practicality. The All-Wheel Drive system ensures superior grip and control in various road conditions, from snowy highways to gravel backroads. It's the perfect vehicle for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a blend of comfort, space, and dependable performance. Stop by Right Choice Auto today to experience the quality and value this Tucson has to offer.
Here are five key features that make this 2015 Hyundai Tucson a great choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter and enjoy confident handling year-round.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable cabin for passengers and ample cargo space for your gear.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without compromising on performance.
- Reliable Hyundai Build: Known for its longevity and dependable performance.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797