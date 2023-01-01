Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

135,000 KM

$15,699

+ tax & licensing
$15,699

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,699

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990107
  • VIN: KM8JTCAFXFU023928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Very clean Tucson.. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! Loaded with power pacjahe and heated seats. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires as well. In great shape, 1 OWNER car, very well looked after with recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Just a great SUV that has been well looked after etc. Super clean.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

