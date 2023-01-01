Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

190,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR AUTO GL

2015 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR AUTO GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9995795
  VIN: KM8JT3AF4FU023410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANY INCLUDED

Super clean Tucson. 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Runs great. 2nd set of wheel with sno tires as well. Just a fantastic SUV, runs great, has always been looked after, looaded with heated seats and more. Backed by our 2 year warranty. Just a great SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REWGARDLESS OF CREDIT

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

