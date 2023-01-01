$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR AUTO GL
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9995795
- VIN: KM8JT3AF4FU023410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANY INCLUDED
Super clean Tucson. 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Runs great. 2nd set of wheel with sno tires as well. Just a fantastic SUV, runs great, has always been looked after, looaded with heated seats and more. Backed by our 2 year warranty. Just a great SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REWGARDLESS OF CREDIT
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2