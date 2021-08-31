2015 Infiniti Q60

$29,888 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 9 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7813830

7813830 Stock #: P7359

P7359 VIN: JN1CV6EL2FM890574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Venetian Ruby Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P7359

Mileage 63,966 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.