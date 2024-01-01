Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>4X4 JEEP !!!!! Very nice, clean JEEP !!!!! NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER, runs great, looks BETTER !!!Has been very very well looked after and it shows. With recent tires,brakes, tune up and so much more. Ready to go anywhere !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2015 Jeep Compass

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1726758973
  2. 1726758975
  3. 1726758978
  4. 1726758980
  5. 1726758982
  6. 1726758984
  7. 1726758986
  8. 1726758989
  9. 1726758991
  10. 1726758994
  11. 1726758999
  12. 1726759002
  13. 1726759004
  14. 1726759007
  15. 1726759011
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB7FD100933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

4X4 JEEP !!!!! Very nice, clean JEEP !!!!! NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER, runs great, looks BETTER !!!Has been very very well looked after and it shows. With recent tires,brakes, tune up and so much more. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 85,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Premium *Ltd Avail* for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Premium *Ltd Avail* 130,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4DR V6 AUTO EX W/SNRF for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4DR V6 AUTO EX W/SNRF 190,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Compass