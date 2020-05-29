2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $500
THIS HERE JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE IS THE TOP-TOP OF THE LINE WITH THE 5.7L HEMI!- Brilliant Black on Black Leather Interior Overland Model. Would have been the Jeep in the showroom to show ever available option. Huge Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel with all controls at your fingertips. Pre-Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Back-up Camera with Park Sensors. Massive Touch-Screen with uConnect Bluetooth, XM Radio and Factory Navigation. 18 Inch Alloys, Tow Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Running Boards. CarFax is Excellent on this Jeep, shows a lot of the Service History and there are No Accidents. Still somehow smells NEW! Clearly well cared for! For Sale Un-Certified for $21800 or + $500 for Ontario Safety Certificate.
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
***UPDATE*** We remain Open For Business but Please Keep in Mind that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and fuction off Appointment Only. You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed for a Reason- Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
