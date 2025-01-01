Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort? At Right Choice Auto, were excited to offer this sleek, white 2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4dr Limited. This SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways, all while providing a comfortable and stylish ride. With its black interior and automatic transmission, this Renegade offers a seamless driving experience. Its powered by a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it an efficient choice for your daily commute or your next family road trip. This well-maintained Renegade has 175,000 km on the odometer, ready to deliver many more adventures.

This Jeep Renegade is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The 4-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to navigate various terrains and weather conditions, while the Limited trim provides a touch of luxury with premium interior appointments. Youll also appreciate the convenience of its automatic transmission, making for easy and enjoyable driving.

Here are a few of its standout features:

Go-Anywhere Capability: With 4-wheel drive, this Renegade is ready to explore, giving you the confidence to handle challenging road conditions.
Stylish Design: Its modern design and white exterior with black interior make a bold statement.
Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy.
Comfortable Interior: The Limited trim ensures a pleasant and enjoyable ride for both driver and passengers.
Reliable Performance: This Renegade is ready for many more adventures.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZACCJBDT7FPB38826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

