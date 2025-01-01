$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4DR LIMITED
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort? At Right Choice Auto, we're excited to offer this sleek, white 2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4dr Limited. This SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways, all while providing a comfortable and stylish ride. With its black interior and automatic transmission, this Renegade offers a seamless driving experience. It's powered by a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it an efficient choice for your daily commute or your next family road trip. This well-maintained Renegade has 175,000 km on the odometer, ready to deliver many more adventures.
This Jeep Renegade is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The 4-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to navigate various terrains and weather conditions, while the Limited trim provides a touch of luxury with premium interior appointments. You'll also appreciate the convenience of its automatic transmission, making for easy and enjoyable driving.
Here are a few of its standout features:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: With 4-wheel drive, this Renegade is ready to explore, giving you the confidence to handle challenging road conditions.
- Stylish Design: Its modern design and white exterior with black interior make a bold statement.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy.
- Comfortable Interior: The Limited trim ensures a pleasant and enjoyable ride for both driver and passengers.
- Reliable Performance: This Renegade is ready for many more adventures.
