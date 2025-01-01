$8,299+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Winter Edition
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Kia Forte LX+ Winter Edition from Right Choice Auto! This black beauty boasts a sleek design and comes equipped with all the features you need to stay comfortable and safe on the road. The spacious interior features comfortable gray cloth seating, a powerful 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, and a smooth automatic transmission. This vehicle also comes with winter-ready features that will keep you warm and confident all season long. With only 125,000km on the odometer, this Forte is ready for many more adventures!
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, power windows, and power locks. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, including side airbags. This Forte also comes equipped with traction control and rear window defrost, ensuring you can handle any wintery conditions with ease.
Here are five of the most enticing features of this Kia Forte:
- Winter Edition Package: This special package includes features like heated mirrors and rear window defrost, making it perfect for Canadian winters.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: The gray cloth seats offer a comfortable ride, while the spacious cabin ensures you and your passengers can travel in style.
- Powerful 1.6L Engine: The 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving and highway cruising.
- Safety Features Galore: This Forte comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, keeping you and your loved ones safe on the road.
- Convenient Features: Power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel make driving a breeze, while the CD player provides entertainment on the go.
Ready to experience the best of both worlds? Contact Right Choice Auto today to learn more about this fantastic 2015 Kia Forte LX+ Winter Edition!
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
