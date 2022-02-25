Menu
2015 Kia Forte

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

LX

2015 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8372160
  • VIN: KNAFK4A62F5436789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Very very clean Forte LX Model. Fully loaded with keyless entry and power package with power winows and door locks. COLD A/C. Very very well maintained, recent new tires, brakes and tune up !! NO ACCIEDENTS, no stories. GAS SAVER. Just a clean reliable car ready to go anywhere !!

WE FIANANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

