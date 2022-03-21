Menu
2015 Kia Forte

90,000 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Winter Edition

2015 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Winter Edition

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8691140
  • VIN: KNAFX4A60F5288093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Liek NEW, great solid car. Fully loaded with power package and canadian winter package. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Dealer serviced car that was always maintained properly and it shows. Great clean car, runs and drives liek a new car. Ready to go. 2 Year warranty included, 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

