$14,999+ tax & licensing
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2015 Kia Forte
2015 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Winter Edition
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8691140
- VIN: KNAFX4A60F5288093
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Liek NEW, great solid car. Fully loaded with power package and canadian winter package. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Dealer serviced car that was always maintained properly and it shows. Great clean car, runs and drives liek a new car. Ready to go. 2 Year warranty included, 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
