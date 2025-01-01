$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Auto LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! no accidents !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2015 Kia Optima LX! This sophisticated gray sedan with a comfortable charcoal interior is ready to elevate your daily commute. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient 2.4L engine, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. This Optima boasts a well-maintained history and has 115,000 km on the odometer.
This Kia Optima LX is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. The Optima offers a spacious cabin, perfect for families or those who simply enjoy extra room. Its front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. This sedan is a fantastic choice for those seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle.
Here are five features that make this 2015 Kia Optima LX stand out:
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 2.4L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: The Optima offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily life.
- Modern Design: The Optima's sleek and contemporary design is sure to turn heads.
- Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the Kia Optima is a smart choice for long-term ownership.
905-878-1797