Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! no accidents !!!!!!!!!!!!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2015 Kia Optima LX! This sophisticated gray sedan with a comfortable charcoal interior is ready to elevate your daily commute. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient 2.4L engine, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. This Optima boasts a well-maintained history and has 115,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>This Kia Optima LX is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. The Optima offers a spacious cabin, perfect for families or those who simply enjoy extra room. Its front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. This sedan is a fantastic choice for those seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2015 Kia Optima LX stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> The 2.4L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Optima offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily life.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> The Optimas sleek and contemporary design is sure to turn heads.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Known for its dependability, the Kia Optima is a smart choice for long-term ownership.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Kia Optima

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle
13117094

2015 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1761664140729
  2. 1761664141237
  3. 1761664141679
  4. 1761664142102
  5. 1761664142546
  6. 1761664142972
  7. 1761664143433
  8. 1761664143865
  9. 1761664144332
  10. 1761664144735
  11. 1761664145191
  12. 1761664145632
  13. 1761664146067
  14. 1761664146504
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGM4A79F5553017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! no accidents !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2015 Kia Optima LX! This sophisticated gray sedan with a comfortable charcoal interior is ready to elevate your daily commute. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient 2.4L engine, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. This Optima boasts a well-maintained history and has 115,000 km on the odometer.

This Kia Optima LX is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. The Optima offers a spacious cabin, perfect for families or those who simply enjoy extra room. Its front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. This sedan is a fantastic choice for those seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle.

Here are five features that make this 2015 Kia Optima LX stand out:

  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 2.4L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: The Optima offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily life.
  • Modern Design: The Optima's sleek and contemporary design is sure to turn heads.
  • Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the Kia Optima is a smart choice for long-term ownership.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury Adventure Ed for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury Adventure Ed 115,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 85,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 150,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Kia Optima