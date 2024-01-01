Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ONLY 100000KMS !!!! NO ACCIDENTS !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. Super clean SUV, fully loaded.. Heated leather seats, back up camera and so much MORE> Recent tires, brakes, tune up, and more. LIKE NEW. Very nice SUV ready to go

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

2015 Kia Sorento

100,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO

2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA73FG651285

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ONLY 100000KMS !!!! NO ACCIDENTS !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. Super clean SUV, fully loaded.. Heated leather seats, back up camera and so much MORE> Recent tires, brakes, tune up, and more. LIKE NEW. Very nice SUV ready to go

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Kia Sorento