$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row
2015 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this stunning 2015 Kia Sorento LX! This versatile SUV from Right Choice Auto is ready for your next adventure. With its practical design, this Sorento is perfect for families, weekend warriors, and anyone who appreciates comfort and capability. This beautiful blue SUV boasts a comfortable black interior, and with only 160,000km on the odometer, it's ready to provide you with years of dependable service.
This 2015 Kia Sorento LX has a powerful 3.3L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident driving experience in all conditions. The added convenience of a 3rd-row gives you extra seating capacity. This Sorento seamlessly combines practicality with comfort, making every drive a pleasure. This SUV is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between!
Here are some of the standout features of this 2015 Kia Sorento LX:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- 3rd-Row Seating: Extra space for passengers or cargo.
- Powerful V6 Engine: Provides ample power for all your driving needs.
- Spacious Interior: Offers comfort for everyone.
- Automatic Transmission: Makes for a relaxing driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797