CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this stunning 2015 Kia Sorento LX! This versatile SUV from Right Choice Auto is ready for your next adventure. With its practical design, this Sorento is perfect for families, weekend warriors, and anyone who appreciates comfort and capability. This beautiful blue SUV boasts a comfortable black interior, and with only 160,000km on the odometer, its ready to provide you with years of dependable service.

This 2015 Kia Sorento LX has a powerful 3.3L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident driving experience in all conditions. The added convenience of a 3rd-row gives you extra seating capacity. This Sorento seamlessly combines practicality with comfort, making every drive a pleasure. This SUV is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between!

Here are some of the standout features of this 2015 Kia Sorento LX:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
3rd-Row Seating: Extra space for passengers or cargo.
Powerful V6 Engine: Provides ample power for all your driving needs.
Spacious Interior: Offers comfort for everyone.
Automatic Transmission: Makes for a relaxing driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2015 Kia Sorento

160,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row

13200758

2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA75FG585521

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this stunning 2015 Kia Sorento LX! This versatile SUV from Right Choice Auto is ready for your next adventure. With its practical design, this Sorento is perfect for families, weekend warriors, and anyone who appreciates comfort and capability. This beautiful blue SUV boasts a comfortable black interior, and with only 160,000km on the odometer, it's ready to provide you with years of dependable service.

This 2015 Kia Sorento LX has a powerful 3.3L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident driving experience in all conditions. The added convenience of a 3rd-row gives you extra seating capacity. This Sorento seamlessly combines practicality with comfort, making every drive a pleasure. This SUV is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between!

Here are some of the standout features of this 2015 Kia Sorento LX:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • 3rd-Row Seating: Extra space for passengers or cargo.
  • Powerful V6 Engine: Provides ample power for all your driving needs.
  • Spacious Interior: Offers comfort for everyone.
  • Automatic Transmission: Makes for a relaxing driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Kia Sorento